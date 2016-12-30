Chapman Cultural Center Announces Duke Energy as 2016 Cultural Champion

Chapman Cultural Center recognized Duke Energy as its 2016 Cultural Champion at a recent annual business luncheon.

Jennifer Evins, President and CEO of Chapman Cultural Center, says: “Duke Energy has been supporting the arts and science in Spartanburg County for over 30 years. They’ve been a valuable partner for Chapman Cultural Center during that time. From providing their expertise on the design and construction of our building to most recently partnering with us for the Seeing Spartanburg in a New Light project. Every nonprofit needs partners that trust them and will take risks to expand their impact in bold and innovative ways and Duke Energy does this every year in a powerful way!”

Each year, Chapman Cultural Center honors its corporate donors with a business luncheon at which the Cultural Champion is announced. Last year, the recipient was Milliken & Company. As part of that recognition, the recipient this year received a custom-made wood sculpture award made by local artist Brian Swift.

Evins presented the award to Clark Gillespy, President of SC Duke Energy’s operation, and Linda Hannon, Government and Community Relations Manager for Duke Energy. Upon receiving the award, Hannon said: “ We’re proud to partner with Chapman Cultural Center. In the communities we serve, we’re fortunate to be able to live, to serve, and to play. We want to be a part of seeing our communities grow and prosper. As a result, we understand the importance of the arts in that role and look forward to partnering with Chapman Cultural Center for many years to come”

Dr. Mary Lou Hightower was also announced as the 2016 Educator of the Year award winner. Dr. Hightower retired from Spartanburg School District Six where she served as the District Art Coordinator and Visual Arts teacher for over 30 years. She was instrumental in the development of the Muse Machine Summer Teachers Institute (now the STEAM Institute), serving as the directing professor to maintain the standards of an approved graduate course from its inception. Beth Hrubala Chapman Center Trustee and Education Chair said “Her vision helps to keep the professional development of teachers at the forefront of cutting-edge arts education issues and instruction statewide.”

Chapman Cultural Center Board of Trustees Chairman, Ethan Burroughs, welcomed over 120 guests to the luncheon. Music was provided by District Six students led by Dr. Donna Gutshall and the luncheon was sponsored by Carolina Alliance Bank.