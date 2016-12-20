Chapman Cultural Center Announces New $10K Grant for Local Artists

Chapman Cultural Center is now accepting applications from individual local artists for the new ArtsXcelerator Challenge. The grant is a brand new opportunity from the nonprofit and fully funded by proceeds from the Marshall Tucker Tribute Concert held in April 2016.

The ArtsXcelerator Grant was born from the Chapman Cultural Center’s ArtsX Society which was established by local young professionals 20 years ago. The group began as a giving society for the arts. Now, 20 years later, the legacy of the group lives on in the new ArtsXcelerator Challenge. A committee of young professionals will select the artist for the 2017 grant in March 2017.

The ArtsXcelerator Challenge is unprecedented because it is an arts grant directly linked to the Spartanburg Community Indicators Project. The Indicators Project is a collaboration of local Spartanburg organizations who report on the progress of key indicators in Spartanburg County. Their goal is to inspire dialogue and strategy that will lead to changes in the community and ultimately toward improving the quality of life for all Spartanburg Country residents.

“The partners of the Spartanburg Community Indicators Project are looking forward to seeing how individual artists work to address the county’s Indicator Areas,” said Troy Hanna, Chair of the Spartanburg Community Indicators Project and President/CEO of The Spartanburg County Foundation. “The ArtsXcelerator Challenge is capturing the essence of what it means for individuals to work together, using their own talents and gifts, to improve the lives of Spartanburg County residents.”

Building off the success of the Seeing Spartanburg in a New Light public art project, Chapman Cultural Center wants to continue to provide artists an opportunity to expand their creativity around issues impacting their community. Applying artists will need to select one or more of the seven indicators: Civic Health, Cultural Vitality, Economy, Education, Natural Environment, Public Health, and Social Environment, and partner with local nonprofits whose missions are to impact those improvements around the Community Indicators as the focus of their project. More information about The Indicators Project can be found at: www.strategicspartanburg.org

Melissa Earley, Community Impact and Outreach Director of Chapman Cultural Center says: “Every work of art—every performance, mural, exhibition, reading, concert, and publicly-accessible expression of creativity—contributes to the quality of life of our community. They impact Spartanburg by making our community a more enriching, diverse, and dynamic place to live. The ArtsXcelerator Challenge takes this momentum and encourages artists of every medium to help raise our community standards through the application of their unique skills and gifts. Chapman Cultural Center wants to celebrate and support the wealth of artistic talents here in Spartanburg County while demonstrating how powerful art can be in addressing the needs of the community.”

The artist selected for the grant, in addition to receiving up to $10,000, will be aligned with a leading organization in their project’s indicator category. This will allow the artist access to research, community leaders, organizational support, and resources that will propel their project forward and make a lasting impact on the Spartanburg community.

To apply for the ArtXcelerator Grant, visit https://www.chapmanculturalcenter.org/art-grant-applications/. Applicants are required to be over 18, not currently enrolled as an art student, and must be a current Spartanburg County Resident. Deadline for the 2017 grant application is Feb 17, 2017. All artists, in all creative mediums and at all stages of their career, are encouraged to apply.