Final Weekend to Take Part in Holiday Lights Safari Benefit

Christmas spirit is still alive at Hollywild Animal Park in Inman, SC, with more than three million twinkling lights, dazzling holiday themes, light sculptures, and of course, herds of live animals.

Winner of a prestigious S.C. Governor’s Tourism Award and a Turner South Blue Ribbon award winner, this year’s fundraising event is a drive-through spectacular; the lights are on through January 2nd, including all holidays.

View elephants and orangutans and tunnels of lights from your car as you drive through the nearly 100-acre park. Themed displays – carolers, moving swans, Santa’s workshop, and more – appear throughout. The newly-relocated Walk allows visitors to stretch their legs and enjoy the mild Carolina winter, a great view of the lights, and some hot cocoa. For an additional $10 (a separate ticket or payable at the gate) you can add on a drive through our Enchanted Deer Forest where you can hand-feed animals (animal food provided) from the comfort of your car. There you can see and feed Sika and Fallow Deer, zebra, donkeys, and other gentle hoofstock.

The fun starts at 6PM each night and continues until at least 9PM, with longer hours on the weekends and during the week of Christmas. If you plan to arrive later than 9PM, give the office a call at 864-472-2038 on the day of your visit to find the exact closing time for that day. (A live operator will be available as long as the park is open.)

Proceeds from the Christmas Lights Safari benefit the park’s rare and exotic animals. For example, more than 60,000 visitors gave “Tank” the Rhinoceros new outdoor shelter as his holiday surprise several years ago, and the primates found new play equipment in their stockings.

Safari-goers wanting an opportunity to give even more to their furry friends at Hollywild can also contact the Park for information about Friends of Hollywild memberships; several giving levels are available, and all include unlimited visits during park seasons.

Admission prices and directions to the Park are available at Hollywild’s website, www.hollywild.com. Bus discounts are available.