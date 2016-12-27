Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions

Every time January 1st rolls around, it’s the same song and dance: you create New Year’s resolutions in an attempt to better yourself during the coming year.

Sadly, most of these good intentions have been forgotten or abandoned by the time March hits the calendar. So what can you do to break the cycle of broken resolutions? How can you find success in your commitment to bettering yourself? The American Psychological Association has a few tips you can follow that will make your resolutions part of your lifestyle instead of just wishful thinking.

Take it one step at a time.

It’s easy to get fired up and overly ambitious about a certain goal, but that won’t lead you to success. The best way to create a sustainable routine is to start small with your resolutions in order to stick with them.

Recognize and celebrate your progress, no matter how small.

Just because you haven’t managed to become a vegan since the beginning of the year doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be just as proud about incorporating more veggies into your diet! The same idea applies to all kinds of goals. If you give yourself some credit for a little bit of progress, your attitude will continue to improve and your achievements will continue to grow.

Don’t get frustrated.

So much of your success depends on your own positive mindset. You can be your own worst enemy when it comes to making lifestyle changes, but you can also be your best cheerleader. Don’t throw in the towel if you have ups and downs with your resolutions. Use your setbacks as motivation to keep going forward.

Get support from friends and family.

Talking about your resolutions will make it easier to stick with them! Having others who encourage you to become your best self will give you motivation to see your goals come to life. Tell them about your progress as well as your mishaps so they can understand your journey.

Remember that there is no better time than the present to jump back on the horse and pursue your best self. For resources that can help you stay motivated for any kind of life change, check out USA.gov for a list of most popular New Year’s resolutions that contain links to useful materials that will help you achieve success.