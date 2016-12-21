Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle Tips for the Holiday Season

Christmas has traditionally been a season for giving. However, few gift recipients would welcome a gift of trash, food scraps or old tires.

Careful consideration during the purchase of gifts will reduce the amount of useless packaging material, unusable product or senseless do-dads that end up in the wastebasket before Christmas day is over.

Missouri citizens are not alone in producing large amounts of waste materials during the year, but with careful planning and a clear concern for the environment and the health and safety of family and neighbors, less waste production is a worth while goal for the coming new year.

Following are some suggestions as to how this important waste reduction effort can begin.

Buy gifts that are made of recycled materials. i.e.: welcome mats, irrigation hose or surface cushion tiles made of recycled tires; clothing or items made of recycled plastic bottles; crafts or products made of scrapwood or reclaimed lumber.