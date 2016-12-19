Share the Warmth This Winter and Provide Heating Assistance to Those in Need

The Share the Warmth program provides financial assistance for heating bills during the winter season for low-income families within the Duke Energy service territory in the Carolinas.

Since the program’s establishment in 1985, we have provided over $31 million in heating bill assistance.

Funding for Share the Warmth comes from Duke Energy customers, employees and the Duke Energy Foundation. In November, Duke Energy customers receive a bill insert about the STW program. The Duke Energy Foundation will match up to $500,000 in customer contributions during the heating season.

Over 80 agencies within the Duke Energy service territory in the Carolinas assist in the distribution of the funds.

Contributions may be tax deductible. Consult a tax advisor before claiming a contribution.

Contributions to Share the Warmth may be mailed using the return envelope they receive in their electric bill or mail a check directly to

Share the Warmth Fund

The Duke Energy Foundation

P.O. Box 35469

Charlotte, N.C. 28254-3429

Paperless Billing Customer Donations

Our Paperless Billing customers can easily make a donation online when scheduling their monthly Duke Energy Payment. Customers will need to complete the section titled “Customer Contribution” if they would like to make a donation to Share the Warmth.

Visit Share the Warmth for more information.