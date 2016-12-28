USC Upstate’s Johnson College to Host Startup Weekend Spartanburg

Startup Weekend Spartanburg, an immersive weekend for budding entrepreneurs to learn, network and pitch their businesses, will be held February 24-26, 2017.

It will be held at the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate, located at 160 E. St. John St., in downtown Spartanburg, S.C.

Recognized as one of the world’s starting points for entrepreneurship, Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts come together to share ideas, form teams and launch business startups. In addition, this event offers participants direct access to experts, resources and support that can help launch a venture.

“By taking part in a Startup Weekend, participants gain extremely valuable hands-on experience when it comes to turning ideas into something real,” said Parker Baxter, co-organizer of Startup Weekend Spartanburg and Tire Design Engineering Manager at Michelin Greenville. “In just 54 hours, participants will experience the highs, lows, fun and pressure that make up life at a startup.”

Since 2009, more than 234,000 people have participated in Startup Weekends in over 1,142 cities throughout 140 countries. Each event is organized by the local community and provides an opportunity for participants, sponsors and business experts to engage with budding entrepreneurs, as well as share relevant tools for taking an idea to the next level.

“We view the GreenHouse at the Johnson College of Business and Economics as an asset and contributor to the entrepreneurship ecosystem here in Spartanburg to drive economic growth.” said Brian Brady, co-organizer of Startup Weekend Spartanburg and director of The GreenHouse at USC Upstate’s Johnson College. “Startup Weekend by its design is a great way to reinforce this mission by connecting area entrepreneurs, businesses, students and members of the community in helping to launch companies,”

USC Upstate’s Johnson College of Business and Economics, host and Premier sponsor, along with American Credit Acceptance welcomes other area sponsors, including the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and SCAR (South Carolina Research Authority) in support of this in-depth three-day experience.

“As participants learn how to create a real company, they will meet the very best mentors, investors, co-founders and sponsors who are ready to help them get started,” added Baxter. “Our community is here to help them in any way we can!”

To register or learn more about Startup Weekend Spartanburg, go to http://spartanburg.up.co/events/10054.