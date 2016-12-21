Ways to Avoid a Holiday Heart Attack

The holidays are a great time for celebration and enjoying friends and family, but it also can bring stress and heart related issues.

With the new year coming, Haywood Regional Medical Center (HRMC) want to offer their advice on how to get a healthier heart for the holidays and New Year.

“Individuals with conditions such as high cholesterol or high blood pressure need to take caution during holiday stress and really be watchful of how they feel. Also those who are physically inactive, or obese could be susceptible to a heart attack,” said David Peterson, MD at Western Carolina Cardiology, HRMC. “There are early signs with heart attacks, and educating our community on those signs could be extremely beneficial in treating and preventing a heart attack for you or a loved one.”

Below are a few tips and tricks to keep your heart healthy this holiday’s season and New Year provided by David Peterson, MD:

•Watch what you consume. It’s easy to eat large plates of food during all the holiday parties or gatherings you attend, or also consume too much alcohol. Watch what you eat, and make sure you stick to portions, greens, and healthier options. Try your best to not eat in excess.

•Diet and Nutrition. A healthy diet is one of the best weapons you have to fight cardiovascular disease. Choose a diet that emphasizes intake of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Also include low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish, legumes and nuts. Try to limit the intake of sweets, sugar-sweetened beverages, and red meats. For more information on nutrition services offered at HRMC, call 828-452-8092.

•Get better, get active. A new year, means a new you. Joining a gym and getting active can help you take hold of your physical condition and lead to a stronger and healthier heart. Set a resolution and stick to it!

•Closely monitor current conditions. If you already have a health related condition such as high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, or history of heart attacks make sure you are aware of how you feel as these areas may cause you to be more susceptible to a heart attack this season.

•Know the early signs of a heart attack. Early signs and symptoms that can begin hours or days before a heart attack. You may or may not experience any or all of these symptoms. You may experience mild chest symptoms, such as pressure, burning, aching or tightness. These symptoms may come and go until finally becoming constant and severe. If you begin to feel any symptoms of a heart attack, call 9-1-1 immediately.

For more information about heart attacks and to learn the early signs visit MyHaywoodRegional.com/EHAC.

Follow the advice of your primary care doctor about medicines, prevention, and ways to make your heart a healthy one this season. If you need a primary care provider, call our Physician Referral Line at 800.424.DOCS (3627) or visit http://myhaywoodregional.com/FindaDoc.

