7th Annual So You Think You Can Cook Chili Cook-Off

The seventh annual So You Think You Can Cook Chili Cook-Off takes place Saturday, January 28th at the Country Club of Spartanburg.

The event is hosted by The Walker Foundation, the fundraising arm of the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind.

This year’s Theme, the “Love Where You Live Edition,” will feature 14 Teams representing the Spartanburg Community who will show off their culinary skills by preparing their favorite Chili Recipe. Guests will have the opportunity to sample each of the Team’s recipes and vote for their favorite Team to receive the People’s Choice Award.

Tickets are $65 each and includes chili tasting, appetizers, cocktails, valet parking, and entertainment by Spartanburg’s own Not Even Brothers band. The cook-off is scheduled to take place from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and it is open to individuals at least 21 years old.

For more information on how you can be a part of one of Spartanburg’s premier charity events to benefit the programs and services provided to the students at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind, visit www.walkerfdn.org or call 864-577-7583.