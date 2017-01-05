BMW Group U.S. Reports December and 2016 Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles in December totaled 32,835 compared to 34,625 vehicles sold in December 2015. For the year, BMW brand was down 9.5 percent on sales of 313,174 compared to 346,023 in 2015.

Notable vehicle sales for 2016 include the BMW 7 Series which increased 39 percent to 12,918. The BMW X1 which set a new sales record this year with 27,812, a 92.9 percent increase compared to 2015. BMW X3 sales also set a new record with 44,196, an increase of 38.4 percent compared to 2015.

“December set a new record for our Sports Activity Vehicle sales in the U.S., exceeding 50 percent for the first time ever and firmly anchoring 2016 as the growth year for SAV’s in the Premium Segment,” said Ludwig Willisch, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “The New Year brings optimism for the year ahead and now we’re looking forward to the Detroit Auto Show next week and the launch of our brilliant, all-new 5 Series.”

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported December sales of 37,493 vehicles, a decrease of 5.4 percent from the 39,634 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. At year end, BMW Group (BMW and MINI combined) is down 9.7 percent on sales of 365,204 compared to 404,537 in 2015.

MINI Brand Sales

For December, MINI USA reports 4,658 automobiles sold, a decrease of 7.0 percent from the 5,009 sold in the same month a year ago. For the year, MINI USA sales are down 11.1 percent to 52,030 compared to 58,514 in 2015.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC , December 2016

Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 % YTD Dec. 2016 YTD Dec. 2015 % BMW brand 32,835 34,625 -5.2 313,174 346,023 -9.5 BMW passenger cars 20,419 22,818 -10.5 209,231 244,767 -14.5 BMW light trucks 12,416 11,807 5.2 103,943 101,256 2.7 MINI brand 4,658 5,009 -7.0 52,030 58,514 -11.1 TOTAL Group 37,493 39,634 -5.4 365,204 404,537 -9.7

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

Sales of BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales set a record with 13,098 vehicles a 17.2 percent increase over December 2015. For the year, BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales also set a record with 129,207, an 11.5 percent increase compared to 115,903 in 2015.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 24,402 in December 2016, a 26.2 percent increase over December 2015.

The Total BMW Pre-Owned sales in 2016 were 234,943 a 25.5 percent increase over 2015 and setting another record.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles