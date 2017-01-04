Box It to Go! Food in Moderation is Okay

Notice how large some portions are these days? Here’s a tip. Eat half now and box half to go.

Portion control is as important as moderation.

One of the major reasons people fail to lose weight is because they cut out all of their favorite foods. When you do this, it will be much harder to eat healthy for a long period of time.

Instead of going on a diet, make lifestyle changes. Lifestyle changes allow you to still indulge in your favorite foods. The fact is, if you cut out all your favorite foods, instead of enjoying them in moderation, you will quickly ditch those carrot sticks and go on a junk food binge. So, just eat half now!

For a more balanced approach to a 1 pound per week weight loss, increase your activity. Decrease calorie intake by 250 calories per day and exercising to expend (use up) the other 250 calories. This approach prevents a decrease in your metabolic rate and promotes increased lean muscle mass.

