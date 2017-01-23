Campobello-Gramling School Named Finalist for Palmetto’s Finest Award

A Spartanburg County school – A.J. Campobello-Gramling – is among nine finalists for the 2017 Palmetto’s Finest Schools Awards.

The decision was made through extensive evaluations by fellow educators and previous Palmetto’s Finest winners.

The application process includes elements on student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities, and school culture.

Last fall, 21 South Carolina schools submitted a 20-page application and received an onsite examination visit by the review committee. The finalists are now undergoing a second onsite evaluation.

The finalist schools will gather in their schools on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 1:45 p.m. to learn which have won the top honors. The announcement will be streamed live to each of the finalist schools.

The other finalist schools are Little Mountain Elementary (Newberry County), Round Top Elementary (Richland 2), A.J. Whittenberg (Greenville), Monarch Elementary (Greenville), Scranton Elementary (Florence 3), Dutch Fork Middle (Lexington-Richland 5), Dutch Fork High (Lexington-Richland 5), and Seneca High (Oconee County).

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) presents the awards each year to schools which offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs. The Palmetto’s Finest Awards Program is celebrating its 39th year and is one of the most coveted and respected awards among educators.

SCASA is the professional organization for school leaders in South Carolina, with a membership of more than 4,000.