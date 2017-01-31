Groundbreaking at the Stables at Forevermore Farm

Forevermore Farm recently broke ground on a new addition to their event venue, The Stables at Forevermore Farm.

The Stables is the second venue available on the Forevermore Farm Property, which also includes The Barn, a two-story barn built in 1934. The Barn and The Stables at Forevermore Farm was named as Small Business of the Month for January by the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Barn and The Stables at Forevermore Farm is an event rental location in Moore, South Carolina. The venue, which opened in 2014, specializes in weddings and is a member of the Upstate Bridal Association. In addition to venue rental, the company also offers event management and party planning.

The Small Business of the Month award is presented to a member business that demonstrates staying power, company growth, innovation, involvement in the community and response to adversity. Each Small Business of the Month winner is automatically nominated for the James B. Thompson Small Business of the Year award, given at the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration Event.

(Written by Brooke Robertson, Spartanburg Chamber Director of Marketing.)