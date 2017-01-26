Lear Corporation Expanding Operations in Spartanburg County With $7.7 Million Investment

Lear Corporation, a leading global supplier of automotive seating, is expanding its existing operations in Spartanburg County to accommodate its continued growth.

The company will be adding equipment and upgrading existing infrastructure, bringing more than $7.7 million in new capital investment.

With 240 locations in 36 countries around the world, Lear Corporation is a Fortune 500 provider of automotive seating, electrical distribution and electronic products. Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., the company employs approximately 140,000 associates and serves major automakers around the world.

Located at 1200 Woods Chapel Road in Duncan, S.C., Lear Corporation will be investing in real property improvements and purchasing new manufacturing equipment to support the launch of automotive seating programs for Volvo Cars’ Berkeley County assembly plant, as well as BMW’s Spartanburg County assembly plant.

For more information on Lear Corporation, visit www.lear.com.