Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Week Highlights January Events at Wofford College

Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Week activities will highlight January events at Wofford College. All events listed are open to the public and are free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Jan. 9

Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Unity Week Kick-Off

Speaker: Darrin Goss ’93, president and CEO of Coastal Community Foundation

6-7 p.m., Leonard Auditorium, Main Building

Darrin Goss, a 1993 Wofford graduate and president and CEO of Coastal Community Foundation in Charleston, S.C., will be the featured speaker for this event, which kicks off MLK Unity Week at Wofford.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

MLK Unity Week: Multicultural Fair

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Campus Life Building

The MLK Unity Week Multicultural Fair is a celebration of the wide variety of cultures represented on Wofford’s campus.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

MLK Unity Week: Donate a Meal to Total Ministries

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Burwell Dining Hall and Zach’s in Campus Life Building

Students, faculty and staff will be able to donate a meal to Total Ministries during lunch as part of MLK Unity Week.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

MLK Unity Week: “Fences” Moving Showing

7-10 p.m., NCG Spartanburg, 1985 E. Main St.

Students, faculty and staff are invited to a showing of “Fences,” the story of an African-American father’s struggles with race relations in the U.S. while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

MLK Unity Week: “Black Lives Matter” vs. “All Lives Matter”: Understanding the political protests in America and examining the racial inequalities

Speaker: Derrick Quarles, founder of Upstate Black Lives Matter

7 p.m., McMillan Theater, Campus Life Building

Derrick Quarles, founder of Upstate Black Lives Matter, will explore why these two phrases express disagreement with one another.

Thursday, Jan. 12

MLK Unity Week: Read. Believe. Achieve with Meeting Street Academy

10 a.m.-noon, Meeting Street Academy, 201 E. Broad St., #110

Wofford students will read to students at the Meeting Street Academy.

Thursday, Jan. 12

MLK Unity Week: Black and Blue: Building Relations between Communities of Color and Law Enforcement

4:30-5:30 p.m., Gray-Jones Room, Burwell Building

Capt. Randy Hardy, retired master patrol officer with the Spartanburg City Public Safety Department, will speak about strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and the Organization of Latin American Students are sponsoring this event.

Saturday, Jan. 14

MLK Unity Week: Walk As One

10 a.m.-noon, First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St.

Wofford students, faculty and staff will participate in the City of Spartanburg’s MLK Unity Week Walk As One event. The walk celebrates shared differences and renews our shared sense of belonging, being in a place that we, collectively, are proud to call home. Everyone is encouraged join in as we “walk as one.”

Sunday, Jan. 15

MLK Unity Week: Literary Salon and Dessert Social

6-8 p.m., The Commons, Campus Life Building

Students are invited to recite poetry, perform a song or read an excerpt from a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speech to commemorate his life and legacy.

Monday, Jan. 16

Spartanburg Day of Service Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Harley Room, Richardson Building

The opening ceremony for the Spartanburg Day of Service will be held in the Harley Room, sponsored by the United Way of the Piedmont. The United Way will collaborate with other non-profit organizations to coordinate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The opening ceremony includes an inspiring message from a keynote speaker.

Monday, Jan. 16

Spartanburg MLK Unity Celebration

Speaker: Joseph P. Riley Jr., former mayor of Charleston, S.C.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Joseph P. Riley Jr., former mayor of Charleston, S.C., will be the featured speaker at Spartanburg’s MLK Unity Celebration. Riley is one of the longest serving mayors in the U.S. still living; he served 10 terms starting on Dec. 15, 1975, and ending on Jan. 11, 2016. Riley’s legacy project, which he describes as the most important thing he did as mayor, is the International African American Museum. Located on the former Gadsden’s Wharf – the site where more than 40 percent of all enslaved Africans brought to this country took their first steps – the museum is a $75 million project scheduled to open in 2018. After serving as mayor, Riley returned to The Citadel, his alma mater, as a professor of American government and public policy, a position that has been endowed and named for him.