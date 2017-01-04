Mount Mitchell Promises Cold Weather and Great Views

Mount Mitchell, part of North Carolina’s Black Mountain Range and the highest peak in the US east of the Rockies, is one of the more popular stops on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

At the height of 6,684 feet, Mount Mitchell looms high above the valleys below, a dramatic testament to the birth of the mountains in the eastern US a billion years ago, and to the millions of years of wind, water, and other forces that have worn down the pinnacles to their rounded, more subdued profiles that we greet with familiarity today. Only the erosion-resistant igneous and metamorphic rocks have allowed Mount Mitchell to retain it remarkable height, and that height brings with it some of the most spectacular weather-related records and events to be recorded in North Carolina.

Mount Mitchell, located 33 miles north of Asheville in Yancey County, NC, has a well-deserved reputation for unpredictable, unseasonable weather. It has been known to snow in May during road races and bicycle rides to the summit, much to the surprise of unsuspecting racers. On hot, humid summer days, when the temperature in most of Western North Carolina or the Upstate of South Carolina hovers around a sticky 90 degrees or more, visitors can generally count on Mount Mitchell to force them into jackets, with its unrelenting winds and cool temperatures.

Outdoorsmen who are interested in testing their new winter jackets or multi-layered parka “systems” they got for Christmas would do well to try a “test drive” at the summit of Mount Mitchell – if they can stay warm and dry there, their jackets will probably hold up well to most anything that Mother Nature will throw their way.

Mount Mitchell holds several North Carolina weather records, including Lowest Temperature of Record (-34 degrees F) on January 21, 1985, Greatest 24-Hour Snowfall (36 inches), on March 13, 1993, Greatest Single Storm Snowfall (50 inches) on March 12-14, 1993, and Coldest Weather Station (43.8 degrees F) annual average.

Mount Mitchell is an invigorating, energizing place to visit in the winter, but visitors must go with the knowledge that they are likely to be welcomed by bitter temperatures, fierce winds, and generally inhospitable conditions – dress accordingly. Always make a call (828-675-4611) to the Mount Mitchell State Park (in Burnsville, NC) before making the trip – the park closes in severe weather.

From Asheville, visitors can take the Blue Ridge Parkway north to mile marker #355 and turn left onto NC 128, which leads to the park. Winter conditions may cause delays or closures, so call ahead.

For complete current weather information from the summit of Mount Mitchell, please visit their online weather station at www.nchighpeaks.org. When the wind and cold temperatures are really kicking up the snow, it’s fun to “visit” the mountain from the comfort of home.