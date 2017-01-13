Pedestrian Improvements, New Street Parking Coming to Daniel Morgan Avenue

Daniel Morgan Avenue is set to become the next street in downtown Spartanburg to get a makeover after a recent City Council meeting.

In a unanimous vote, Council members approved a $207,971 contract with Capital Construction to improve the street for pedestrians with widened sidewalks on the eastern side that will create additional outdoor public space for dining and improve pedestrian mobility in the area around the new AC Hotel.

The changes are also meant to encourage redevelopment of nearby buildings. Work also includes adding street trees, pedestrian lighting, and 15 new on-street parking spaces.

Also at its recent meeting, Council heard an overview on the feasibility of adding an indoor eight-lane competition lap pool to the planned T.K. Gregg Community Center, slated to begin construction later this year on the current site Oakview Apartments. Initial plans have called for a $10 million facility which includes a gymnasium, workout area, an outdoor pool and other multi-purpose space.

Council had previously signaled interest in including an indoor pool for the new facility, though doing so would add significant cost to the project. Staff estimates $4 million in additional construction costs if an indoor pool were added to construction plans, and an additional $350,000 annually for operational costs. No decisions were made regarding the pool’s addition, and Council is expected to decide the matter at their next meeting later this month.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are diving deep on the action at the first City Council meeting of 2017, giving you the background and context on these issues, letting you in on why they matter to you. Listen below for more.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.