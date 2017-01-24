Poet Sean Hill Will Judge the Biennial Poetry Book Prize in 2017

Hub City Press recently announced the judge for the biennial New Southern Voices Book Prize. The contest will award $1,000 and publication to the winner and will be judged by poet Sean Hill. Submissions are now open!

The contest is a first or second book prize, open to poets who have either never published a full-length collection of poetry, or who have only published one full-length collection. Entrants must currently reside in and have had residency in one or more of the following states for a minimum of 24 consecutive months: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. (Residency will be verified before prizewinner is announced.) Please find the full guidelines here

Manuscripts should be between 48-120 pages for this contest. Submission information can be found at www.hubcity.org/prize. Submissions will be taken through online submission only. All manuscripts will be read anonymously by first-level judges. Eight finalists will be submitted to Sean Hill for a selection of a winner. This contest is guided by the CLMP Code of Ethics.

Born and raised in Milledgeville, Georgia, Sean Hill is the author of Dangerous Goods and Blood Ties & Brown Liquor. He’s received numerous awards including fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, Cave Canem, the Region 2 Arts Council, the Bush Foundation, Minnesota State Arts Board, The Jerome Foundation, The MacDowell Colony, the University of Wisconsin, and a Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University. His poems have appeared in Callaloo, Harvard Review, The Oxford American, Poetry, Tin House, and numerous other journals, and in several anthologies including Black Natureand Villanelles. He’s an assistant professor in the Creative Writing Program at UA-Fairbanks.

Previous winners of the New Southern Voices Poetry Book Prize include Wedding Pulls by J.K. Daniels (published in 2016) and Pantry by Lilah Hegnauer (published in 2014). Hub City Press will publish the winning book in early 2016. Hub City, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is the publisher of seventy books of literature and cultural history.