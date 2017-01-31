Poetry Reading by Hub City Author J.K. Daniels on February 3rd

Please join new Hub City Press author J.K. Daniels for a poetry reading from Wedding Pulls, winner of the 2015 New Southern Voices prize. The reading is at the Hub City Bookshop Friday, Feb. 3rd at 7:00 pm.

Daniels’s poems have appeared in Queer South, Best New Poets, Calyx, The New Orleans Review, and elsewhere. She is a professor and associate dean at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches creative writing and American literature.

The title for Wedding Pulls comes from a Victorian custom that persists in the American South: charms pulled from a wedding cake by the unmarried attendants are said to predict who will marry next and who never, who will be richer and who poorer.

Sensual and sonically-charged, these poems interrogate what it means to be wedded, lawfully or not, and to have and hold, or not, until death do us part. In personas from Eurydice to Eve to Alice B. Toklas, the poems complicate the traditional notions, the “meager plot,” of marriage and family while exploring the enduring pull of intimacy. Inspired by Shakespeare and Stein, Gerard Manley Hopkins and Harryette Mullen, these witty poems riff on art and myth, and the fate that is family.

