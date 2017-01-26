Response Packaging Expanding Upstate Facility

Response Packaging, a premier returnable packaging manufacturer, is expanding its existing facility in Greenville County. The expansion is projected to bring $5 million of new capital investment and lead to the creation of 100 jobs.

With facilities in both the United States and Mexico, Response Packaging serves some of the largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in North America, as well as their respective supply bases by providing manufacturing, design and prototype support and project analysis solutions.

Located at 1698 Perimeter Road in Greenville, S.C., the expansion of the company’s Greenville County operation is designed to increase its capacity and capability, in order to support the regional growth of the automotive industry. Hiring for the new positions is already underway and will continue in 2017, as production capabilities accelerate. Interested applicants should visit the company’s website for more information.

“Response is excited to expand its footprint in North America by creating more product offerings to become a fully integrated supplier. We feel that this expansion will differentiate us as a supplier in an evolving industry and position us for continued market share growth.” -Response Packaging CEO Brett Kraeling