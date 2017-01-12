Restaurant Week South Carolina Continues Through Jan. 22nd

Restaurant Week South Carolina is an eleven-day celebration of South Carolina cuisine at hundreds of participating restaurants.

The event gives local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to experience dinner at a number of casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants. Guests can sample new restaurants or visit old favorites while enjoying exceptional dining at a great value.

Each restaurant will offer a special prix fixe menu showcasing the best of their cuisine. While not required, diners are encouraged to make reservations, as restaurants will fill up quickly.

Restaurant Week South Carolina takes place January 12th through January 22nd.

Restaurant information, menus and reservation information can be found online at www.RestaurantWeekSouthCarolina.com.