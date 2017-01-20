S.C. Department of Commerce Releases State Innovation Plan

The South Carolina Department of Commerce has announced the conclusion and release of the South Carolina Innovation Plan.

A comprehensive look at the state of innovation in South Carolina, the plan is intended to provide direction on how best to encourage the growth of innovation and tech-related entrepreneurial activity within the state.

“Cultivating and supporting a strong innovation sector is critical for the future of our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “In order to do this, we needed to speak with the many remarkable members of our innovation community. Their feedback has allowed us to develop a roadmap and shed light on what our role needs to be moving forward.”

To prepare the plan, S.C. Commerce’s Division of Research met with thought leaders and stakeholders around the state, including startup and established companies; investors; larger industries with innovation departments; groups and organizations that assist with startup companies; universities; life sciences companies; and, individuals who have successfully built, scaled and sold companies. The plan focuses specifically on innovative companies and concepts within the advanced manufacturing, life sciences and biotechnology and computer hardware and software sectors.

The plan illustrates that there are two major areas where the state can help advance South Carolina’s innovation economy – external and internal promotion and workforce development. Aggressively marketing the state’s technological and innovation successes will help build South Carolina’s reputation both within the state and externally. Additionally, preparing a workforce to fill the needs of fast-growing tech-related startups once they start to truly ramp-up is critical.

To address these issues and others identified by the plan, S.C. Commerce will be hiring a new Innovation Director. Those looking to apply will be able to find the official job posting online at www.jobs.sc.gov.

To read the South Carolina Innovation Plan in its entirety, click here.