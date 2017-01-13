Skating on the Square Open Through January 18th

Everyone’s favorite winter attraction will remain open for another week as Skating on the Square continues to draw crowds to Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg.

Skating on the Square continues through January 18th, 2016.

The cost for admission is $10 per person. This price includes the skate rental. Want to skate all day long? You can if you want to! You can skate, leave, and come back later in the day – all you have to do is get your hand stamped before leaving

Here in Spartanburg, you know we can have some 70+ degree days in January. But even if it’s cold, we recommend wearing gloves – because the ice is COLD if you should be “on it” – meaning you took a tumble. Of course on cold days, you should wear coat, hat, scarves, and gloves. And remember, YOU MUST WEAR SOCKS.

For additional information, please visit www.cityofspartanburg.org/skating-on-the-square.