Small Business Tips: Start the New Year Off Right

While everyone is making a slew of personal resolutions it is time for you to make some resolutions to get your business on track.

The New Year is the perfect time to reaffirm your business lifestyle and make changes for the betterment of your business. Here are a few tips and resources to help you get started and continue to make progress.

1. Hire New Employees the Right Way

If the New Year means new hires for your business learn more about the process from start to finish. Beginning with the job description all the way to making sure the lines of communication are open with clients and existing employees. The key to this resolution is transparency. Keeping the lines of communication open between all parties benefits everyone in the end.

New Year, New Hires – Growing Your Business With New Employees

2. Review Your Benefits Package

Tailor your benefits plans to the needs of your staff and to your pocketbook. Remember that health coverage and retirement plans are the top two most-valued employee benefits. Having a well thought out, robust plan can be a draw for gaining new employees and maintaining existing ones. Of course you must stay within your means, but reviewing your options before the enrollment period especially with a growing workforce is best.

New Year, New Benefits

3. Invest in Marketing

In the New Year it is time to upgrade your marketing efforts. Now is the perfect time to take stock of the previous year and set some new goals for this year. Investing a little more time and money can go a long way. Set a few goals and be sure to check in regularly to make sure you stay on track.

4 Smart Marketing Resolutions

4. Reach Out More

While your chugging along with day-to-day business it’s easy to forget about the smaller things that can make a real impact on your business. Take some time out to schedule things like networking and training for you and your employees.

Tips for Entrepreneurs

5. Get Serious About Expanding Your Business

There are a number of ways to expand your business. Learn how to decide what the right choice is for your business and how to get started.

Ideas for Growing Your Business

(Written by Mariama Bramble.)