Spartanburg Art Museum Presents In Other Words

In Other Words is a group exhibition featuring the work of seven artists who are fascinated with letters and language.
Viewers are challenged to consider words and text not only as a means of gaining and dispersing information, but as visual representations of human thoughts and emotions.
The works on view range from photographs of vintage and out-of-print books, sculptural works made of repurposed to-do lists, and canvases embroidered with braille text. These vastly different materials and techniques all contribute to a celebration of the varied methods of visual communication.
Artists Participating in the Exhibit:
The exhibit is open through March 5th, 2017. Please visit www.spartanburgartmuseum.org for additional information. Spartanburg Art Museum is located at Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. St. John Street.