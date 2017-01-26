Spartanburg Art Museum Presents In Other Words

In Other Words is a group exhibition featuring the work of seven artists who are fascinated with letters and language.

Viewers are challenged to consider words and text not only as a means of gaining and dispersing information, but as visual representations of human thoughts and emotions.

The works on view range from photographs of vintage and out-of-print books, sculptural works made of repurposed to-do lists, and canvases embroidered with braille text. These vastly different materials and techniques all contribute to a celebration of the varied methods of visual communication.

Artists Participating in the Exhibit:

Ellen Cantor

Cristiana de Marchi

Mary Stuart Hall

Sarah Hulsey

Laura Noel

Elizabeth Stone

Amanda Wagstaff

The exhibit is open through March 5th, 2017. Please visit www.spartanburgartmuseum.org for additional information. Spartanburg Art Museum is located at Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. St. John Street.