Spartanburg Herald Journal Features Spartanburg Community College’s New Asian Garden

Spartanburg Community College’s central campus is known for its many pocket gardens. Those spaces are maintained by the college’s horticulture department.

Jason Bagwell is chair of the horticulture department. Kevin Parris is arboretum director and Jay Moore is an instructor. They teach and train about 60 students each year providing them with hands-on experience working in the campus gardens. Each student is part of a team of three or four students. They are graded and required to work together to maintain the spaces.

The SCC Arboretum's mission is to provide an ongoing display of unique gardens, trees and plants, and horticulture environment that is used for educating former, current and future horticulture students as well as the regional horticulture industry and community members to the diversity of hardy plants for our Piedmont region and southeast.

(Article written by Linda Cobb of the Spartanburg Herald Journal.)