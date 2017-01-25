The Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2016-17 Season

The Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra announces its 2016-17 concert season, “One Legacy,” the twelfth and final year with Maestro Sarah Ioannides as the Music Director of the symphony.

The SPO will present four concerts as a part of its Classics Series at Converse College’s Twichell Auditorium and four concerts in its new Espresso Series at the Chapman Cultural Center.

The season demonstrates Ioannides’s signature style of presenting famous masterworks while expanding the orchestral repertoire and championing today’s composers. Highlights from the Classics Series include Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, Brahms’s Symphony no. 1, Beethoven’s Symphony no. 8, and Saint-Saëns’s Symphony no. 3 along with the SC premiere of Kenneth Fuch’s latest Concerto for Piano and Orchestra performed by guest artist Jeffery Biegel.

The extremely popular Espresso chamber series expands this year with an additional offering. Concerts will showcase the SPO’s cello section, percussion section, woodwind quintet, and brass quintet. Offering a blend of music from the past and present, these entertaining Friday evening events start at 5:30 pm with a “Happy Hour” reception followed by a one-hour concert at 6:30 pm.

Throughout the 2016-2017 season, Ioannides will point the spotlight on Spartanburg. “We have an orchestra of truly outstanding musicians, and I want to showcase their talents during my final season,” says Ioannides, adding, “Spartanburg has a thriving musical community, and I am excited to be partnering with other local ensembles to create such beautiful music for everyone.”

The SPO will share the stage with choral groups, ensembles, and soloists from the area in three of the four Classics concerts, and two of the four Espresso concerts will feature new works by local composers.

