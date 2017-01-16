Susan Rivers’s Upcoming Reading at the Hub City Bookshop

Join us at Hub City Bookshop on January 17th for a reading with Susan Rivers, author of the new novel The Second Mrs. Hockaday.

The reading begins at 7:00 pm.

It’s 1865 and the Civil War is over. For some survivors, however, the suffering is just beginning. A Confederate field officer walks home from a Union prison to reunite with his teen-aged bride, only to discover that she birthed a child while he was away and buried it somewhere on their South Carolina farm. Through a narrative that unfolds in letters, diary entries and inquest reports, the wife’s painful story is eventually revealed, while the far-reaching repercussions of war are explored. We see how the damage incurred by Gryffth and Placidia Hockaday has the power to dismantle and transform the lives of ensuing generations, white as well as black, and are witness to the healing powers of love.

Susan Rivers began as a playwright, receiving the Julie Harris Playwriting Award and the New York Drama League Award, working as an NEA Writer-in-Residence in San Francisco, and being named as a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Award for British and American Women Playwrights. She began focusing on fiction when she and her family moved to the Carolinas in 1995 and holds an MFA in Fiction-writing from Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina. She was awarded a Regional Artist Grant from the Arts and Sciences Council there. Since 2009, she and her husband have made their home in a small town in South Carolina, where stray animals and stories are thick on the ground. (None are turned away.)

Please visit www.hubcity.org for additional information.