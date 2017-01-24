Tell Your USC Upstate Story

The University of South Carolina Upstate will begin celebrating its 50th Anniversary on February 16th, 2017.

The university needs your help in telling USC Upstate’s story! They are inviting faculty, staff and students to tell what makes USC Upstate a special place.

In a paragraph or so, please provide the following information:

For graduates of the University:

Why did you chose to attend USC Upstate (or USC Spartanburg)? What year did you graduate, what was your major and what is your current job title? Is there a particular faculty or staff member who left a lasting impression on you? Share your fondest memory while at USC Upstate. How has USC Upstate made a positive or lasting impact on your life? What would you say to thank the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and donors who make USC Upstate a possibility?

For faculty and staff:

Your title and years of service to the University? How has the University made a positive impact on your life? Share your fondest memory at USC Upstate? What is one thing that you would like for everyone to know about USC Upstate? What would you say to thank the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and donors who make USC Upstate a possibility?

For current students:

Your name, class year and major What made you decide to become a Spartan? What is the best advice that you can give to a prospective USC Upstate student? What have you enjoyed most about being a student at USC Upstate? When you leave campus, what is the one thing that you will always remember about your time at USC Upstate? What would you say to thank the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and donors who make USC Upstate a possibility?

Please email your submissions, along with a digital headshot (at least 1 MB) to Tammy Whaley at [email protected]

Responses received before January 31 will be considered for use during our annual Founders’ Day event. Responses received after January 31 will be considered for use on the website, magazine, publications, videos, and other promotional material.