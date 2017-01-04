Tickets on Sale for Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

Tickets are now on sale for Spartanburg Little Theatre’s Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. Performances begin January 13th and continue through January 22nd.

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family.

More than two dozen classic hits—including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune—performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a uniquely American legend! Presented by the Spartanburg Little Theatre.

Ticket prices range between $20 and $30.

Please visit www.chapmanculturalcenter.org for additional information.