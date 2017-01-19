Upcoming Trolley Tuesday Features Seeing Spartanburg in a New Light on Jan. 24th

Trolley Tuesdays will feature Seeing Spartanburg in a New Light, a collection of nine temporary art installations throughout ten neighborhoods, on January 24th. Participants will meet at Chapman Cultural Center.

The tour is expected to last ninety minutes with a docent providing details of each art installation. An audio tour is also available by the artist, Erwin Redl.

The tour departs Chapman Cultural Center’s Visitor Center at 6:00 pm and returns at 7:45 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students and youth, and free for children under the age of five. The trolley is limited to 34 people. Tickets are available at www.chapmanculturalcenter.org.

The Visitor Center at Chapman Cultural Center is located at 200 E. St. John Street Spartanburg SC 29306, in the first floor of the Moseley Building. Parking is Free at Chapman Cultural Center or Liberty St. Parking Deck

Guest may bring food and beverages but no glass is allowed.

Schedule:

Trolley departs CCC at 6:00 pm to Mobile Suspension at Denny’s Plaza. Guests unload on Broad Street. Guests have 5 minutes to view Mobile Suspension.

Trolley travels to Under One Roof at S Converse St Park. Guests unload for 5 minutes.

Trolley travels to Islands of Light at Duncan Park Lake Guests stay on the trolley.

Trolley travels to Benchmark at CC Woodson Center. Guests unload and visit the work for 5 minutes.

Trolley travels Spartanburg Swing in Hampton Heights. Guests stay on the trolley.

Trolley travels to Video Village in Highlands. Guests unload and visit the work for 10 minutes.

Trolley travels back to CCC and returns at 7:45 pm.

Note: Trolley will not travel to River Poetry at Cottonwood Trail since the path to the exhibit is not lighted.

Please visit www.chapmanculturalcenter.org to purchase tickets or to view additional information.