USC Upstate Welcomes Alumnus Tim Nicholls ’83 to Wells Fargo Speaker Series

The George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate welcomes alumnus and guest speaker Tim Nicholls ’83 on Jan. 23rd.

Nicholls is a senior vice president of Industrial Packaging the Americas, International Paper, and will be welcomed to the Wells Fargo Speaker Series on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Nicholls, who has spent 25 years in the packing and paper industry, will discuss “Careers in an Industrial Company,” from 12:05 to 12:55 p.m. in the BMW Classroom at The George, 160 E. Saint John St. in downtown Spartanburg. Tickets are $10 (includes a boxed lunch) and must be purchased in advance at www.uscupstate.edu/wellsfargo.

In November 2016, Nicholls was named senior vice president, Industrial Packaging the Americas, with responsibility for the company’s North American Containerboard, Corrugated Packaging, Recycling and IP Brazil Packaging businesses — which is more than a $14 billion operation with about 230 sites and 27,000 team members across the U.S., Mexico, Chile and Brazil.

Nicholl’s previous positions have included senior vice president, North American Industrial Packaging; senior vice president, Printing & Communications Papers the Americas; senior vice president and chief financial officer, IP; vice president, finance, vice president, and CFO, IP Europe; president, Weldwood (formerly a wholly owned International Paper subsidiary in Vancouver, Canada); director, finance and strategic planning, Industrial Packaging; and general manager, International Packaging Converting.

Nicholls joined International Paper in 1999 through the company’s acquisition of Union Camp, where he had held a series of finance- and business-planning and leadership positions since joining the company in 1991.

He serves as chairman of Shelby Farms Park Conservancy Board of Directors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from USC Upstate, and an MBA from the University of Georgia.

He and his wife, Catherine, have two sons, Norman, 19, and Charlie, 15; they reside in the Memphis, Tennessee, area.