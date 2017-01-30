Volunteers Needed to Help With Regional Spelling Bee

Organizers of the 2017 Regional Spelling Bee need volunteers for the event that will bring together students from schools across Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

The good news: Volunteers don’t have to be great spellers.

There are more than 20 volunteer positions open at this time, according to Kim Land, an instructor of marketing at the University of South Carolina Upstate George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics.

Land said that, prior to the day of the spelling bee, four volunteers will be needed for set-up tasks such as building out notebooks and rolling T-shirts. These volunteers will be asked to work a few afternoon hours on Mondays and Wednesdays in February. She said the exact times and dates will be announced this month.

On Feb. 18, the day of the spelling bee, Land said she will need 16 volunteers to serve as judges during the preliminary rounds. Training will be provided; judges should plan to attend a one-hour training session on Feb. 13. Judges are asked to arrive no later than 8:45 on the morning of the spelling bee, and should plan to stay until 11:30 a.m.

Also on the day of the spelling bee, Land said four volunteers will be needed to help backstage from 10:15-11:15 a.m., and three volunteers will be needed to hand out programs at the doors. Land said the judges are welcome to help with these duties in addition to their responsibilities during the preliminary rounds.

More than 80 students in grades 3-8 are expected at this year’s event, which will be held in various locations around the USC Upstate main campus. The contest will bring together youths from public-, private- and home-school environments.

The winner will have the opportunity to represent Upstate South Carolina in the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Anyone who would like to volunteer is asked to contact Land via email at [email protected].