The 2017 Deckle Edge Literary Festival

The second annual Deckle Edge Literary Festival will be held February 24 – 26, 2017, in Columbia, South Carolina.

The weekend-long festival will feature readings, book signings, panel presentations, exhibitors, writers’ workshops, activities for children and young adult readers, and a wide range of other literary events for many interests and all ages. SC Humanities supported this event with a Major Grant in September 2016.

Deckle Edge has over numerous authors scheduled for the weekend festivities, including Kim Boykin, Cheris Hodges, Mimi Milan, Leonard Pitts Jr., Sarah Wendell, and Synithia Williams.

The Deckle Edge Literary Festival is built on the strong foundation of the South Carolina Book Festival, an event presented by SC Humanities in Columbia for 19 years. SC Humanities is now focusing on supporting a variety of literary programs that will take place throughout the year and in every corner of the state, including the new Deckle Edge event.

“This is Columbia’s literary festival,” said Deckle Edge co-chair Annie Boiter-Jolley, “but it’s also joining the larger conversation about literature of and in the South. We look forward to sharing our vision with writers and readers, and to hearing from them as to what Deckle Edge might become in future years.”

For more information about the Deckle Edge Literary Festival, visit the website at www.deckleedgesc.org.