The City of Spartanburg Podcast Needs Theme Music

The City of Spartanburg been recording the podcast for over four years now, and through it all, good episodes and less-good episodes, they’ve never had a real honest-to-goodness theme song.

In a city that features the overabundance of musical talent Spartanburg has, this is a tragic oversight, one that they now plan to rectify.

How? By doing what any community-focused, eminently entertaining, deeply nerdy local podcast would do: crowdsourcing their theme music.

That’s why they’re kicking off a contest to write the new theme song. The rules are simple: the song must be original, must be at least one minute in length, can be any genre, can be instrumental or vocal, and must not contain profanity… because it’s a family-friendly podcast. The contest is now active, and the eventual winner (who will likely be selected by a distinguished panel of local government bureaucrats) will receive $300 and a link in the text of every podcast that is posted as a way of saying thanks for the wonderful music.

Interested? Great! Entries must be submitted by March 31, in either MP3 or AAC format, and must be sent by email to [email protected]

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen.