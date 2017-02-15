Clemson’s ‘Passport to the Arts’ Expected to Sell Out

The Lee Gallery at the Clemson University Center for Visual Arts will host the popular and unique celebration of the arts with the signature town-gown event “Passport to the Arts” from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm on March 3rd.

Now in its seventh year, “Passport to the Arts,” which continues to see a sold out crowd year after year, remains a popular “town and gown” event in Clemson. It is an evening full of art, entertainers, live music, drinks and exceptional food showcased at four different locations.

Attendees receive a “passport” at an announced starting location and stamp their books at several venues as they travel through Clemson and Pendleton on provided transportation. There will be an opportunity to view more than 200 works of art by more than 80 artists. Many of the pieces are for sale and being debuted for the first time in the four gallery venues.

At each new venue, a new batch of local food, music and art will be on display. During “Passport to the Arts” entertainment is at every turn. Even on the shuttle local musicians entertain guests as they ride.

Clemson Area Transit provides transportation for the “Passport to the Arts” tour. The locations this year include The Arts Center of Clemson, the Clemson Area Transit facility, the Center for Visual Arts Lee Gallery at Clemson University and Clemson Little Theatre in Pendleton.

Buy tickets by visiting clemsonpassport.org. For more information, contact Center for Visual Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Meredith Mims McTigue at [email protected]

(Prepared by Meredith Mims McTigue, Clemson University Center for Visual Arts.)