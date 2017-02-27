Ellen Hopkins Book Talk and Signing at USC Upstate on Mar. 22nd

How do you live your life if your past is based on a lie? A new young adult novel in both verse and prose from #1 New York Times bestselling author Ellen Hopkins, The You I’ve Never Known aims to answer this question.

Ms. Hopkins will be discussing her new book at a book talk, followed by a Q&A session and a book signing, at the Olin B. Sansbury, Jr. Campus Life Center Ballroom at USC Upstate in Spartanburg on Wednesday, March 22nd, at 5:30pm.

*Note: This event is ticketed. Your book receipt from Fiction Addiction or co-sponsor M. Judson for a copy of Ellen Hopkins’ newest book, The You I’ve Never Known, is your ticket to the event. Books can be purchased online, at the store, or by calling 864-675-0540. Ticketholders age 17 and under may be accompanied by a parent for free.

Fiction Addiction is also offering a Buy 1, Donate 1 ticket priced at $36.23, which will include one copy of The You I’ve Never Known for the attendee, as well as one additional copy of the book to be signed by Ellen and donated to the Greenville Juvenile Detention Center and other teens in need.

Directions to the Olin B. Sansbury, Jr. Campus Life Center at USC Upstate:

-From Greenville, take I-85N toward Charlotte

-Take Exit 72 onto Hwy 176/I-585 toward Spartanburg

-Take the Valley Falls Road Exit and go left across the bridge toward campus

-Turn RIGHT at the first red light on University Way

-At the traffic circle, veer LEFT onto Gramling Drive

-Take the THIRD RIGHT into the parking lot, then go LEFT to the bottom of the hill

-The Sansbury Campus Life Center is at the bottom of the hill located behind the Humanities and Performing Arts Center

For as long as she can remember, it’s been just Ariel and Dad. Ariel’s mom disappeared when she was a baby. Dad says home is wherever the two of them are, but Ariel is now seventeen and after years of new apartments, new schools, and new faces, all she wants is to put down some roots. Complicating things are Monica and Gabe, both of whom have stirred a different kind of desire.

Maya’s a teenager who’s run from an abusive mother right into the arms of an older man she thinks she can trust. But now she’s isolated with a baby on the way, and life’s getting more complicated than Maya ever could have imagined.

Ariel and Maya’s lives collide unexpectedly when Ariel’s mother shows up out of the blue with wild accusations: Ariel wasn’t abandoned. Her father kidnapped her fourteen years ago.

What is Ariel supposed to believe? Is it possible Dad’s woven her entire history into a tapestry of lies? How can she choose between the mother she’s been taught to mistrust and the father who has taken care of her all these years?

In bestselling author Ellen Hopkins’s deft hands, Ariel’s emotionally charged journey to find out the truth of who she really is balances beautifully with Maya’s story of loss and redemption. This is a memorable portrait of two young women trying to make sense of their lives and coming face to face with themselves — for both the last and the very first time.