Espresso Concert #3: Percussive Percolator on February 24th

Featuring the full percussion section of the Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra, this exciting program will amaze and delight with its thrumming rhythms and foot-tapping tunes.

Thanks to concert sponsors Marriot of Spartanburg and Hub City Tap House, drinks and hors d’oeuvres are included with the price of admission. So start your Friday evening with a short shot of live, classical music.

Happy Hour is scheduled between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm. The concert begins at 6:30 pm.

Free parking is available in the two lots adjacent to Twichell Auditorium. For a visual reference, see Converse College’s campus map. (Parking in lots #28 and #29. Twichell Auditorium is building #32).

Please visit www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org for additional information.