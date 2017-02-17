Hub-Bub Brings Drive-By Shakespeare to Growler Haus Feb. 20th

You never know what sorts of unique events Hub-Bub has planned in downtown Spartanburg, so periodically Eric Kocher and Tim Giles report the latest scoop on what the downtown-focused local arts organization has going on.

The answer this time? A terrible Shakespeare play performed by actors who very probably do not know their lines and another edition of the longest running slideshow series in the history of Spartanburg.

Intrigued? You should be. Listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast below for more.

