‘Being Muslim in America’ Discussion Set for Feb. 20th

Dr. Omid Safi, one of the leading scholars of Islamic studies in the English-speaking world, will speak on “Being Muslim in America” on Monday, Feb. 20th at Wofford College.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will be at 7 p.m. in Leonard Auditorium in Main Building on Wofford’s campus.

Safi, professor of Islamic studies at Duke and director of the Duke Islamic Studies Center, will address the position of American Muslims caught between an American political environment marked by fear and a turbulent social and political climate in the Middle East.

Safi is an award-winning teacher and frequently has appeared in or been quoted by the New York Times, Newsweek, Washington Post, PBS, NPR, NBC, BBC, CNN and international media.

The program is sponsored by the International and Foreign Language Education (IFLE) office of the U.S. Department of Education in partnership with the Middle East and North African (MENA) studies program at Wofford College.

(Image: Dr. Omid Safi, Duke University.)