New Art Shows at Pickens County Museum

The Pickens County Museum of Art & History is pleased to announce its new exhibits for 2017: the artwork of the Full Moon Artists Group and the Comic Artists Of The Upstate.

These art shows feature multiple artists highlighting a broad range of talent and genres and will be on display through Thursday, March 30th.

Warren Carpenter, Chris Troy, Robin Anne Cooper, Stan DuBose, and Cindy & Mike Hart comprise the Full Moon artists group. They will exhibit a wide variety of turned bowls, pottery and traditional artwork, along with some whimsical pet portraiture.

For something completely different, Gregbo Watson, Mitch Rodgers, Anthony Summey, and Mel Rivera will exhibit their cutting edge graphic novel/comic book illustrations. Colorful and vibrant, brash and dynamic, this artwork is sure to inspire the comic book heroes in all of us! All four of these artists are widely published and regularly attend Comicon conventions throughout the United States. Gregbo will hold workshops and a book signing throughout January, February and March. Information about how to register for one of the workshops and the date for the book signing will be announced soon and will be posted on Facebook and www.visitpickenscounty.com/calendar.

The Pickens County Museum of Art & History, 307 Johnson Street, Pickens, SC 29671, is located on the corner of Route 178 and Johnson Street, two blocks south of Main Street in Pickens, South Carolina. Please feel free to call for more information at 864-898-5963 or 864-898-2459, or check us out online at www.visitpickenscounty.com.