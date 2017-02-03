NYT Best-selling Novelist Daniel Wallace to Speak Feb. 23rd

New York Times best-selling novelist Daniel Wallace will read from his work at 7:00 pm Thursday, Feb. 23rd at Wofford College as part of the Wofford Writers Series.

The event, to be held in the Olin Teaching Theater in the Franklin W. Olin Building, will be free and open to the public. A question-and-answer period will follow the reading, and books will be available for purchase.

Wallace is best known for his novel “Big Fish,” which was made into a movie and a Broadway play. He also is the author of the novels “Ray in Reverse,” “The Watermelon King,” “The Kings and Queens of Roam” and “Mr. Sabastian and the Negro Magician.” In May, his novel “Extraordinary Adventures” will be published by St. Martin’s Press.

Wallace is the J. Ross MacDonald Distinguished Professor of English at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. In addition to his fiction, Wallace has created illustrations and cartoons for a variety of publications and books, such as the Los Angeles Times; Italian Vanity Fair; his children’s book for adults, “O Great Rosenfeld!;” Marianne Gingher’s book “Adventures in Pen Land: One Writer’s Journey from Inklings to Ink;” and George Singleton’s book “Pep Talks, Warnings, and Screeds.” Singleton is the John C. Cobb Professor of Humanities at Wofford.

Wallace’s short stories have been published in the Georgia Review, Long Story Short, The Year’s Best Horror and Fantasy, among other publications. He is a regular contributor to Garden and Gun magazine for non-fiction.

A native of Alabama, Wallace attended Emory University and the University of North Carolina.