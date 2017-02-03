One Spartanburg Five-year Action Plan Launched to Boost Economic, Cultural Prosperity

After more than a year of work and data gathering, including input for thousands of local residents, the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new strategic One Spartanburg action plan.

The ambitious plan seeks to move Spartanburg forward in eight key areas, affecting areas as wide-ranging as downtown economic development, improving educational attainment, poverty alleviation, and building a more cohesive sense of community. Announced at the event was the addition of Meagan Rethmeier as the new executive vice president of One Spartanburg and news that the Chamber has already raised $3.3 million of the $5.1 million goal set to pay for seven positions to implement the plan over the next five years.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are diving deep to get the details on One Spartanburg and what it means for you with Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Allen Smith. Listen below for more.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.