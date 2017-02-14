Open Auditions for James and the Giant Peach, Jr.

The Spartanburg Youth Theatre welcomes youths in 3rd through 12th grade to audition for its upcoming production of James and the Giant Peach, Jr.

Please arrive at least fifteen minutes early to auditions to fill out any necessary information sheets. Make sure to wear clothes and shoes that are comfortable to move around in.

Auditionees must prepare 16-bars of a musical theatre/pop song and a 30-second monologue. If you do not have auditions materials, a song and a monologue will be provided for you.

Auditions continue today, February 14th, from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm at Chapman Cultural Center.

For detailed audition information, please visit www.spartanburgyouththeatre.com or call 864-585-8278.