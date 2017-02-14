The origins of Valentine’s Day are murky. We do know that the ancient Romans celebrated the feast of Lupercalia, a spring festival, on the 15th of February.

With the introduction of Christianity, the holiday moved to the 14th of February–the saint day that celebrated several early Christian martyrs named Valentine. But somewhere along the way, Valentine’s Day came to represent romance. You can watch a romantic movie right here, “The Kiss,” produced by Thomas Edison back in 1900.

The romance we associate with Valentine’s Day may spring from the medieval belief that birds select their mates on February 14th. During the Middle Ages, human lovebirds recited verse or prose to one another in honor of the day. “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” wrote William Shakespeare. And poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning expressed love this way:

How do I love thee; let me count the ways.

I love thee to the depth and breadth and height

My soul can reach. . .

We also hear these sentiments in love songs, such as this funny old tune, “Aba Daba Honeymoon.” How many love songs can you think of that could send your message on Valentine’s Day?

“Will you be my Valentine?” Nowadays, people often ask this of their loved ones in greeting cards. Probably the first greeting cards, handmade valentines, appeared in the 16th century. As early as 1800, companies began mass-producing cards. Initially these cards were hand-colored by factory workers. By the early 20th century even fancy lace and ribbon-strewn cards were created by machine. Perhaps you will give or receive a card today or celebrate your family or that special someone in another way. Valentine’s Day also gives people a chance to reflect on the meaning of love. What do you think makes true love?