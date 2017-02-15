Sencorables LLC Expanding Its Upstate Operations; $3.5 Million Investment and 25 New Jobs Expected

Sencorables LLC, a developer of diversified IoT (Internet of Things) products, recently announced its plans for an expansion of its Greenville County operations.

The company is expected to invest $3.5 million and create 25 jobs over the next three years.

Incorporated in 2015, Sencorables’ principle objective is to use its patented and fundamentally-unique way of digital sensing to develop, in close cooperation with industry partners, a variety of IoT products. The company’s current focus is on its flagship products, Sencorfloors™ and Sencormats™, which detect presence, movement and direction of individual people in real-time.

Located at 1040 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Greenville, S.C., Sencorables will add 25 jobs in the IoT development fields over the next three years and invest in new equipment at its Greenville research and development center. Hiring is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2017, and interested applicants should visit the company’s website for more information.