South Carolina Posts Strong Year in Industry Recruitment and International Trade

The S.C. Department of Commerce recently released its 2016 industry recruitment and international trade results. In total, the state recruited more than $3.4 billion in capital investment, creating approximately 13,100 new jobs.

The state’s exporters posted a seventh consecutive record year with export sales of $31.3 billion – a $400 million increase over last year.

“Team South Carolina continues to elevate itself on the global economic stage,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “Not only do we produce world-class products in our state, we transport and distribute those things to customers efficiently and effectively all over the world.”

To access the full report, please visit sccommerce.com.

