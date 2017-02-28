Spartanburg Art Museum Presents Classic Contemporaries

Classic Contemporaries is designed for seniors: an informal and participatory program that offers a little art history in relation to the current contemporary exhibition, as well as lunch and a studio experience with a professional artist.

No art experience is necessary, just bring a willingness to meet like-minded art enthusiasts and have an inspiring time in an informal and relaxing environment!

March’s program explores our current exhibition, In Other Words and some of the various ways text is used and incorporated in contemporary visual arts. Learn about the historical use of text within the visual arts during a short presentation by SAM’s Curatorial Staff, followed by a curator-led tour of the exhibition. Enjoy a delicious lunch from Palmetto Palate, and then head over to our studio space for an informal printmaking workshop headed by professional artist Pamela Winegard!

March’s program is scheduled for March 2nd from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for SAM members and $30 for non-members.

Visit www.chapmanculturalcenter.org for additional information.