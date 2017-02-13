Spartanburg ArtWalk on February 16th

It’s a busy ArtWalk at Chapman Cultural Center this month, with several special events including a free film series and opportunities to get involved with two public art projects.

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many of the art galleries and museums stay open late so that patrons can see what is new on the local art scene. Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend.

This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community. The following venues are participating:

The Art Lounge

500 East Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 804-6566

ArtLounge1.com

More than 15 artists will have new work for sale to benefit the building of four new dog-runs at The Spartanburg Humane Society. These new runs will help the dogs stay fit and healthy while waiting on their forever homes. Sample wine from One Hope Wine and enjoy other snacks and drinks while meeting artists and seeing new artwork. This will be a one-night only event 6-9 p.m.

Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg

Chapman Cultural Center, 200 East Saint John Street, Spartanburg

(864) 764-9568

ArtistsGuildofSpartanburg.com

Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg will exhibit various works by the general membership. Attendance is free to the public.

Isabel Forbes Studio & Gallery

401 E. Kennedy Street, Suite A2, Farmer’s Marketplace, Spartanburg

(864) 909-0105

www.isabelforbes.com

Isabel Forbes Studio & Galley is a working studio and gallery showcasing the oil paintings of Isabel Forbes. View a variety of small oil paintings. Some paintings will be paintings done “en plein air” (painted outdoors on location) other paintings will be studies for larger works.

The Johnson Collection Gallery

154 West Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 594-5834

TheJohnsonCollection.org

Hailed by The Magazine Antiques with staging a “quiet art historical revolution” and expanding “the meaning of regional,” the Johnson Collection offers an extensive survey of artistic activity in the American South from the late eighteenth century to the present day.

Kiss The Frog Gallery

518 East Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 583-1309

KissTheFrogGallery.com

Kiss The Frog Gallery will be open 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. for ArtWalk with refreshments. Handcrafted designer estate and fashion jewelry, paintings, designer-inspired handbags and silk infinity scarves, ceramics, photography, sculptures, unique home décor, and more.

Spartanburg Art Museum

Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. Saint John Street, Spartanburg

(864) 582-7616

SpartanburgArtMuseum.org

There are so many places and times in which a little ART is just what’s called for. Unfortunately, the 3000 sq. ft. interior of SAM is not exactly portable, and a glowing telephone screen often leaves much to be desired. That’s why we’re launching a new program, the 1-inch Museum, and bringing it to a public event near you!

UPSTATE Gallery on Main

172 E. Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 583-4054

UPSTATE Gallery on Main is honored to present Frayed, a selection of denim drawings by prominent Conway, SC multidisciplinary artist, Jim Arendt. The exhibition, which opens on November 8 and runs through December 30, features eight of Arendt’s recent works. An artist reception will take place on November 17 from 5-8 pm.

West Main Artists Co-Op

578 West Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 804-6501

WestMainArtists.org

Give the gift of art! The West Main Artists Co-op annual “All Member Holiday Exhibition” continues through January 14. With over 60 artists and 3 floors of original art you’re sure to find that special gift. Choose fine paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, ceramics, textiles, printmaking, and much more. The public is invited to join us for a reception during Art Walk on December 15, 5-9pm.

Please visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information on ArtWalk.