Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse this weekend at Chapman Cultural Center. The popular children’s book comes to glorious life in this high-energy and imaginative show that the whole family will love.

Lilly loves cheese snacks, her new red boots, her best friends Wilson and Chester, her new teacher Mr. Slinger, and especially her brand new purple plastic purse. In fact, she loves her new purse so much that it gets her into trouble – and she learns that making mistakes is all a part of growing up.

Performances are at 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm on Friday and 2:00 pm on Saturday. This production is appropriate for all ages.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for youths.

Visit spartanburgyouththeatre.com for additional information or vendini.com to purchase tickets.